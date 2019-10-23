Weather

Anaheim was the hottest place in America on Monday, National Weather Service says

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- "The Happiest Place on Earth" was in the hottest place in America on Monday, with late-October temperatures soaring to 98 degrees.

According to the National Weather Service, no other city in the U.S. was hotter than Anaheim, where Disneyland visitors and others in the area braved sweltering heat.

The abnormally high temperature was not record-breaking, however. Conditions reached 100 degrees in Anaheim on Oct. 21, 2017. The average high temperature for the city on that day of the month is 82.

Also on Monday, the thermometer reached 97 degrees in Yorba Linda and San Pasqual Valley, the Weather Service said. Fullerton, Chino, Escondido, Santee, Long Beach and Death Valley were the third-hottest places in the country amid 96-degree temperatures.

The Weather Service reminded people to "beat the heat ... check the backseat," noting that extreme conditions can be deadly for children and pets if they are left unattended in broiling vehicles.
