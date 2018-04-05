STORM

Atmospheric river to flow into Central California Friday night

EMBED </>More Videos

This is the second time in a week and a half an atmospheric river is impacting in Central California. (KFSN)

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
This is the second time in a week and a half an atmospheric river is impacting in Central California.

An atmospheric river is more common during the months of December and January instead of the spring and autumn seasons.

RELATED: Yosemite Valley to close Friday in unusual move by park service

The weather event is also known for producing several inches of rain in just a matter of days.

WATCH: Reuben's update on the storm heading towards Central California


"There's a long, long fetch of air in the upper atmosphere coming in from the southwest near Hawaii. It is taking a big slug of subtropical moisture and the bullseye is somewhere in north central California," Sean Boyd, an Adjunct Instructor at Fresno City College.

An atmospheric river is a topic Boyd teaches his students about explaining the event itself and that the system is a warm source with subtropical air making it capable of holding more moisture.

"And the flow of air in the upper atmosphere (the river of air aloft) is coming right out of the direction that moisture is currently pooled," Boyd added.

There are big concerns for the northern foothills and the Sierra especially near the burn scare area from the Detwiler Fire in Mariposa County.

"There could be some localized mud and debris flows because there's no vegetation to hold that water in the ground," said Boyd.

While one to two inches is expected in the high country, parts of the Valley could pick up at least three-quarters of an inch of rain.

"Keeping in mind that we get about an inch of rain for an average April. So we might get an entire average precipitation for Fresno in April just from this one storm," Boyd pointed out.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherweatherstormrainFresno CountyMadera CountyMariposa CountyMerced County
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
STORM
Residents in Huron on clean-up after flash flooding
Download the ABC30 AccuWeather app!
VIDEO: Lightning sightings in Fresno sky
The difference between hurricanes, cyclones and typhoons
WATCH LIVE: Hurricane Florence makes landfall with 90 mph winds in Wrightsville Beach
More storm
WEATHER
Residents in Huron on clean-up after flash flooding
Highway 140 now completely open, CHP says
Parts of Mariposa County hit by mudslides and heavy rain
Valley raisin growers prepared for rain
Download the ABC30 AccuWeather app!
More Weather
Top Stories
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into refrigerator on Highway 168
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Show More
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
More News