STORM

Bay Area neighborhood evacuated after mudslide damages homes

Mudslide damage hits home in Sausalito, California on Thursday, February 14, 2019.

By
SAUSALITO, Calif. --
Residents are being evacuated after a mudslide struck multiple homes in Sausalito.

The mudslide struck homes on Crescent Avenue and Sausalito Boulevard.

At least one home on Crescent Avenue has been destroyed. A woman in the neighborhood was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

The strong storm has been pounding Sausalito; 4.92 inches of rain fell on the city in the last 24 hours and 5.57 inches fell in the past 48 hours. Winds have been gusting at 30-50 mph hour overnight through the region.
