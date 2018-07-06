HEAT WAVE

Businesses adjust to triple-digit heat

EMBED </>More Videos

Many say business picks up as temperatures rise, but once it gets too hot, people just don't want to leave their homes. (KFSN)

By
VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) --
It's the second week of Visalia Mall's new summer series, Food Truck Fridays. Though it's an outdoor event, and it will undoubtedly be hot, the mall provides ample shade, natural and artificial. The shaved ice from Big Kahuna helps.

Iced drinks are in demand at Top O' The Morn Farms drive-thru in Tulare. Employees say business picks up as temperatures rise.

"Today since it's super hot, I'd say a lot of people are getting iced teas, we're making a lot of frappuccinos, smoothies are really popular," said Nicole Cota. "Just something cool to get the heat down."

For families looking to extend that holiday fun a little longer in a cool environment, Visalia Adventure Park has plenty to offer.

"We, of course, recommend they come early, get to the outside attractions first," said Adventure Park's Roger Hurick. "We do have bumper boats you can get wet on. We got a golf course that is very shaded, and then you come inside to play in the arcade."

Hurick says once temperatures hit 105, business slows because people just don't want to leave their homes. He hopes to give them a reason to, when Adventure Park opens a new water attraction next spring, featuring three large slides, and one smaller one.

"We think July will be a huge month for us," Hurick said.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherheat waveheatweatherVisaliaTulare
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEAT WAVE
Download the ABC30 AccuWeather app!
Heat wave brings early harvest for Valley farmers
Experts recommend people take precautions in triple-digit heat
Doctors seeing patients with respiratory problems from Ferguson Fire
Extreme heat, strong inversion layer challenges Ferguson Fire crews
More heat wave
WEATHER
Residents in Huron on clean-up after flash flooding
Highway 140 now completely open, CHP says
Parts of Mariposa County hit by mudslides and heavy rain
Valley raisin growers prepared for rain
Download the ABC30 AccuWeather app!
More Weather
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
Show More
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
More News