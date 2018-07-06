Businesses adjust to triple-digit heat

It's the second week of Visalia Mall's new summer series, Food Truck Fridays. Though it's an outdoor event, and it will undoubtedly be hot, the mall provides ample shade, natural and artificial. The shaved ice from Big Kahuna helps.Iced drinks are in demand at Top O' The Morn Farms drive-thru in Tulare. Employees say business picks up as temperatures rise."Today since it's super hot, I'd say a lot of people are getting iced teas, we're making a lot of frappuccinos, smoothies are really popular," said Nicole Cota. "Just something cool to get the heat down."For families looking to extend that holiday fun a little longer in a cool environment, Visalia Adventure Park has plenty to offer."We, of course, recommend they come early, get to the outside attractions first," said Adventure Park's Roger Hurick. "We do have bumper boats you can get wet on. We got a golf course that is very shaded, and then you come inside to play in the arcade."Hurick says once temperatures hit 105, business slows because people just don't want to leave their homes. He hopes to give them a reason to, when Adventure Park opens a new water attraction next spring, featuring three large slides, and one smaller one."We think July will be a huge month for us," Hurick said.