weather

California drenched or blanketed in snow after holiday storm

Heavy storm clouds and a dusting of snow are seen in the San Gabriel mountain range behind downtown Los Angeles on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel)

LOS ANGELES -- California is drenched or blanketed in snow after a powerful Thanksgiving storm.

Rain and snow showers are continuing in parts of the state Friday morning while skies are clearing elsewhere.

The storm turned Thanksgiving travel into a nightmare in some places, including the major mountain passes of Southern California.

Heavy snow produced massive gridlock Thursday night on Interstate 15 in Cajon Pass east of Los Angeles.

Snow and poor visibility also forced repeated closures of Interstate 15 in Tejon Pass between LA and the San Joaquin Valley.

The respite will be short-lived in some parts of the state, including the San Francisco Bay area.

Forecasters say an atmospheric river taking aim at the bay region will bring rain and wind by Saturday and continue through Sunday, impacting returning holiday travelers.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherwinter stormstormweatherwinter weathercalifornia
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
WEATHER
Accuweather Forecast: Storm Moves In Tonight
Major storm brings rain to Valley, snow to Sierra
4 feet of snow already blanketing China Peak resort this Thanksgiving
Funnel cloud spotted in Merced County
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
London Bridge stabbings 'declared a terrorist incident': UK police
5 Fwy. reopening again in Grapevine amid heavy snow
Deputies spend Thanksgiving trying to solve Fresno County murder
US climber Brad Gobright dies after fall in Mexico
Funnel cloud spotted in Merced County
4 feet of snow already blanketing China Peak resort this Thanksgiving
Hundreds show up for annual Poverello House Thanksgiving meal
Show More
Major storm brings rain to Valley, snow to Sierra
Man shot multiple times while playing video games inside central Fresno apartment
Unprepared travelers get caught in first snow of the season
Busiest travel day of the year comes with winter weather troubles
Lightning strikes plane minutes before it lands in Fresno
More TOP STORIES News