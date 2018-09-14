HURRICANE FLORENCE

Hurricane Florence rescue: Cajun Navy comes to rescue of elderly man during flooding

EMBED </>More Videos

The Cajun Navy came to the rescue of an elderly man after Hurricane Florence made landfall on Friday.

NEW BERN, North Carolina --
The Cajun Navy came to the rescue of an elderly man after Hurricane Florence made landfall on Friday.

AccuWeather storm chaser Reed Timmer assisted the group with dozens of water rescues as Florence hammered the coast.

The Cajun Navy is a volunteer group -- mainly made up of private boat owners -- who assist in search and rescue efforts.

The organization was formed after Hurricane Katrina hit Louisiana in 2005 and was reactivated during Hurricane Harvey in Houston.

AccuWeather says they sent hundreds of boats and more than 1,000 people to assist the Carolinas during Florence.
Related Topics:
weatheraccuweathersearch and rescuerescueu.s. & worldhurricane florencesevere weatherflooding
HURRICANE FLORENCE
Dog rescued from Florence flooding after floating on sofa for a week
Hurricane Florence death toll now at 39 in North Carolina
Frying Pan Tower flag sold for $10K; proceeds to help Florence victims
Triangle nonprofit reunites owner with dogs affected by Hurricane Florence
Florence was the nation's 2nd wettest storm, NC State scientist says
More hurricane florence
WEATHER
Residents in Huron on clean-up after flash flooding
Highway 140 now completely open, CHP says
Parts of Mariposa County hit by mudslides and heavy rain
Valley raisin growers prepared for rain
Download the ABC30 AccuWeather app!
More Weather
Top Stories
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into refrigerator on Highway 168
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Show More
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
More News