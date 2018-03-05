California's snowpack measurement results for 2018 'below average'

We are up at Phillips Station in the Sierra for our 3rd manual snow survey of the season. Check DWR's Facebook around 11 AM for live results. pic.twitter.com/5SzNzQvWYa— CA - DWR (@CA_DWR) March 5, 2018
Frank Gehrke of the California Department of Water Resources says 28 inches of snow has fallen in the past six days in El Dorado County. Storms have piled up the snow to slow what appeared to be a return to drought conditions.
The snowpack provides about a third of the water for California farms and communities. Forty-one inches sounds good given our dry winter conditions but a year ago at the same location, Gehrke measured the snowpack at 112 inches.