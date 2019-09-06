hurricane dorian

Celebrity chef Jose Andres prepared to serve tens of thousands of meals to Dorian victims

If there's one thing celebrity chef Jose Andres knows, it's that good food provides not only nourishment but also comfort in times of crisis.

Andres and his organization World Central Kitchen hit the ground running even before Hurricane Dorian struck the Bahamas earlier this week.

"We have a team of chefs and folks, and we come in and set up kitchen operations," Nate Mook, World Central Kitchen's executive director, told AccuWeather in an interview.

When any disaster strikes, be it a hurricane, earthquake or tsunami, the relief team steps out of the kitchen and onto the front lines to provide meals to those in need.

"We have already sent thousands of hot meals, thousands of sandwiches out, and we're still working to make as many meals as we can so we can feed a lot of people," one volunteer explained.



World Central Kitchen was formed in 2010 after the earthquake in Haiti, but it was during Hurricane Maria Puerto Rico that they honed their disaster response blueprint. The organization served nearly 4 million meals over several months in the aftermath of the storm.

"We really work with the resources that are on the ground, because it's the fastest way. Rather than trying to bring in a bunch of food from the outside, we tap into what's already there in a place," Mook explained, "so we're buying food from Nassau, for example, in the Bahamas."

World Central Kitchen has already served thousands of meals in the Bahamas, including ham and cheese sandwiches and tuna dishes, according to one volunteer. More help is on the way on chartered boats and helicopters loaded with supplies.

Overall, the team is prepared to serve tens of thousands of meals in the storm's wake.

SEE ALSO: Celebrity chef Jose Andres opens pop-up kitchen to feed furloughed government employees in Washington
EMBED More News Videos

Furloughed federal government employees in the nation's capital are enjoying a free hot meal thanks to celebrity chef Jose Andres, who opened a pop-up kitchen in Washington offering complimentary food for government employees and their families.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathercharityaccuweatherhurricane doriandisaster reliefdisasteracts of kindnesscelebrity chefsevere weather
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Celebrity chef opens emergency kitchen to feed furloughed gov. employees
HURRICANE DORIAN
Hurricane Dorian moves up East Coast after battering Bahamas: PHOTOS
LATEST: Hurricane Dorian makes landfall at NC Outer Banks
Story behind red Jeep abandoned on Myrtle Beach shore
'Like zombies': Hurricane Dorian victims face heartbreak and loss
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Arizona woman dies after falling more than 500 feet while climbing Half Dome
Visalia 2-year-old dies after being shot in head, father arrested
Mandatory evacuations lifted in 2,000-acre Tenaja Fire
LATEST: Hurricane Dorian makes landfall at NC Outer Banks
Fresno State to offer free immigration legal services
California National Guard will lose $8 million to border wall plan
Day care worker, 19, charged with murder of baby girl
Show More
Ex-Marine arrested with weapons and 'troubling' writings
Texas man charged with violating bump stock ban
You could get up to $9,500 to get your old car off the road
Authorities arrest suspect in Merced County officer-involved shooting after police chase
K9 shot by Tulare Co detective released by vet
More TOP STORIES News