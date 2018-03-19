WEATHER

Chain Controls and Winter Driving Alerts

If you're headed up to the mountains in the winter, be sure to carry snow chains at all times.
Highway 140

No traffic restrictions reported for this area. Remember to carry chains.

Yosemite National Park call (209) 372-0200 (press 1 then 1) for the most up-to-date conditions

Highway 41

No traffic restrictions reported for this area. Remember to carry chains.

Yosemite National Park call (209) 372-0200 (press 1 then 1) for the most up-to-date conditions

Highway 168

No traffic restrictions reported for this area. Remember to carry chains.

Highway 180

No traffic restrictions reported for this area. Remember to carry chains.

Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks call (559) 565-3341 (press 1 then 1) for the most up-to-date conditions

Highway 245

No traffic restrictions reported for this area. Remember to carry chains.


Highway 198

No traffic restrictions reported for this area. Remember to carry chains.

Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks call (559) 565-3341 (press 1 then 1) for the most up-to-date conditions

Highway 190



CHAINS ARE REQUIRED ON ALL VEHICLES EXCEPT 4-WHEEL-DRIVE VEHICLES WITH SNOW TIRES ON ALL 4 WHEELS FROM 2 MI EAST OF CAMP NELSON TO 4.5 MI EAST OF CAMP NELSON (TULARE CO)

Interstate 5

No traffic restrictions reported for this area.
