Chain Controls and Winter Driving Alerts

Highway 140No traffic restrictions reported for this area. Remember to carry chains.
Yosemite National Park call (209) 372-0200 (press 1 then 1) for the most up-to-date conditions
Highway 41No traffic restrictions reported for this area. Remember to carry chains.
Highway 168No traffic restrictions reported for this area. Remember to carry chains.
Highway 180No traffic restrictions reported for this area. Remember to carry chains.
Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks call (559) 565-3341 (press 1 then 1) for the most up-to-date conditions
Highway 245No traffic restrictions reported for this area. Remember to carry chains.
Highway 198No traffic restrictions reported for this area. Remember to carry chains.
Highway 190
CHAINS ARE REQUIRED ON ALL VEHICLES EXCEPT 4-WHEEL-DRIVE VEHICLES WITH SNOW TIRES ON ALL 4 WHEELS FROM 2 MI EAST OF CAMP NELSON TO 4.5 MI EAST OF CAMP NELSON (TULARE CO)