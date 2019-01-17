China Peak closed after storm brings rain instead of snow

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --China Peak is closed after resort officials say the recent storm came in 'wet' which produced poor conditions for skiing and snowboarding.
We are CLOSED today with plans to be back in action tomorrow. The storm has come wet and conditions are not good. It should cool down soon and deliver some good snow for tomorrow and clear up this weekend!— China Peak (@China_Peak) January 17, 2019
China Peak says it should be open on Friday as temperatures are expected to dip again and deliver some good snow for the weekend.
