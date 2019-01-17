CHINA PEAK

China Peak closed after storm brings rain instead of snow

The first storm of 2019 is knocking on the door of central California and what has been a great season so far at China Peak Mountain Resort is about to get even better.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
China Peak is closed after resort officials say the recent storm came in 'wet' which produced poor conditions for skiing and snowboarding.



China Peak says it should be open on Friday as temperatures are expected to dip again and deliver some good snow for the weekend.

For more information on conditions up at China Peak click here.
