China Peak gets 4 to 8 inches of snow during storm, more expected

It's just about time to wax up those skis or snowboard.

China Peak received four to eight inches of snow from Wednesday night's storm.

In the video above, you can see a nice layer of fresh powder on the trees and road.

The ski resort says it hopes to open on Saturday, Dec. 1 -- which would be the earliest start date in eight years.

Here are the other areas that saw snow:


A Winter Weather Advisory has gone into affect until Friday. That means 6-12 inches of snow is expected as we move into Thursday night and Friday.

SEE ALSO: Accuweather Forecast

The rain is bringing us relief from hazy, smoke-filled skies brought on by the wildfires. Take a look at this view of Downtown Fresno today from SkyView30.
Wet weather causes hectic day of traveling on Thanksgiving eve
Crews prepare for landslides and flooding near Ferguson burn scar
First storm of the season to bring rain to the Valley and snow to the Sierra
Fun facts about the North Pole
More Weather
