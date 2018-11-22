SNOW

China Peak gets 4 to 8 inches of snow during storm

It's just about time to wax up those skis or snowboard.

China Peak received four to eight inches of snow from Wednesday night's storm.

In the video above, you can see a nice layer of fresh powder on the trees and road.

The ski resort says it hopes to open on Saturday, Dec. 1 -- which would be the earliest start date in eight years.

Here are the other areas that saw snow:
