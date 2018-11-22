China Peak gets 4 to 8 inches of snow during storm

China Peak received four to eight inches of snow from Wednesday night's storm.
In the video above, you can see a nice layer of fresh powder on the trees and road.
The ski resort says it hopes to open on Saturday, Dec. 1 -- which would be the earliest start date in eight years.
Here are the other areas that saw snow:
#NOW Fresh snow at Huntington Lake, Fresno Country this midday. @abc30 #abc30insider #snow #cawx pic.twitter.com/zqkZMo93s0— Reuben Contreras (@reubencontreras) November 22, 2018
#NOW SNOW!!! Beautiful pictures of #Yosemite to be thankful for on #Thanksgiving@YosemiteNPS @YoseConservancy @abc30 #abc30insider pic.twitter.com/E1ohuc5ucE— Reuben Contreras (@reubencontreras) November 22, 2018