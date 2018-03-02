China Peak reports four to five feet of snow as the ski resort reopens

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --After opening, then closing twice this season, China Peak says they received four to five feet of snow in the last 24 hours, and more snow is expected today!
The resort announced earlier this week they would open again on Friday ahead of a large storm that moved into Central California on Thursday. The storm delivered and now China Peak is opening.
Early Friday morning, China Peak's owner Tim Cohee issued the following report:
"Four to five feet of snow in 24 hours, light snow now. Most major runs, lifts open for the weekend, now open Friday-Monday probably through late April. Arrive early on weekend, parking will be an issue as we have a lean staff and too much snow too fast!"