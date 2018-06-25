Cooling centers and swimming pools open as temps start to hit 105

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --If you need help escaping the heat there will be several cooling centers open throughout Fresno this weekend.
You can also catch a free ride on the city's FAX Bus system along normal routes, to and from these cooling centers. Just tell the driver you're headed to one of the sites.
Cooling centers will be open from 12:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. at the following locations:
- Ted C. Wills Community Center, 770 N. San Pablo
- Frank H. Ball Neighborhood Center, 760 Mayor
- Mosqueda Community Center, 4670 E. Butler
- Pinedale Community Center, 7170 N. San Pablo
The following City of Fresno pools will offer recreational swim from 1:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.:
- Mosqueda Community Center
- Frank H. Ball Neighborhood Center
- Mary Ella Brown Community Center, 1350 E. Annadale Ave.
City of Visalia
Transit Center
425 E. Oak Ave
10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
All of the Visalia Bus Routes eventually lead to the Transit Center, providing convenient transportation.