WEATHER

Crews prepare for landslides and flooding near Ferguson burn scar

EMBED </>More Videos

The National Weather Service issued a flash flood watch for the Ferguson Fire burn scar area until Thursday morning, and meteorologists say they expect a total of about an inch or

By
While this rain is bringing much-needed relief to the Central Valley's air, it's also bringing some concern to recently burned areas.

Officials have already issued flash flood watches for areas impacted by the Ferguson Fire.

If you take a drive along the Merced River Canyon, and you can still see it.

Charred mountainsides and burnt structures were left behind from the Ferguson Fire.

As the area now braces for rain, Caltrans crews are monitoring the canyon for potential mudslides.

"We're going to have trucks patrolling the burn scar area, they'll be driving around, making sure the road is okay if there's any potentially hazardous debris. They'll check the culverts and drain," said Thomas Lawrence with Caltrans District 10.

The National Weather Service issued a flash flood watch for the Ferguson Fire burn scar area until Thursday morning, and meteorologists say they expect a total of about an inch or two of rain.

What they're worried about is getting too much water at once.

"If the rain falls over a long period of time, that's okay. It's those high-intensity rainfalls that we're going to be watching carefully. if there's a quarter of an inch of rain in a 15 minute period, that triggers a flash flood warning," said NWS Meteorologist Kevin Durfee.

California Highway Patrol officers are also out in full force, mainly due to the Thanksgiving holiday.

Officers say they already saw significant mudslides in early October and will be using their extra enforcement to patrol areas burned by both the Ferguson and Detwiler fires.

"We're still actively patrolling our state roads and assisting with the county roads and making sure people slow down and watch for debris flow across state route 49 or the ponderosa basin area," said CHP Sgt.Paul Curtin.

Yosemite Park officials are also in constant communication with Caltrans.

Glacier Point and Tioga roads closed on Tuesday due to the expected weather and will reopen when roads are safe.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherflash floodingfloodingweatherrainwildfireMariposa
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
How to prevent frostbite, other winter health risks
Fun facts about the North Pole
Fresno Unified suspends all outdoor activity due to unhealthy air quality
UC Merced and Merced College cancel classes due to air quality
More weather
WEATHER
First storm of the season to bring rain to the Valley and snow to the Sierra
Fun facts about the North Pole
The coldest town on Earth
Five ways to save on your heating bill
More Weather
Top Stories
Storm moves into Central California, track the rain with StormWarn 30
Reedley overcomes setbacks to put up Christmas tree
Car thief's tips and Operation Christmas Presence protect shoppers at Fresno malls
Consumer Watch: When are sales too good to be true?
New reports suggest Thanksgiving meal should cost less this year
Fire crews battling barn fire in Tulare County
Safety tips, weather forecast, a look at traffic cams. Everything you need for your holiday travel
Woman expected to survive after boyfriend stabs her 16 times in Southeast Fresno
Show More
Duplex goes up in flames leaving 5 people displaced
Strong winds threaten Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade balloons
One person dead after fiery crash on Interstate 5 in Merced County
Man takes off during traffic stop, leads Fresno Police on chase
Mercy Hospital shooter shot himself, but killed by police bullet
More News