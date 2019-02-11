SNOW

Deep snow pack means booming business in Shaver Lake area

TOLLHOUSE, Calif. (KFSN) --
A deep snowpack has allowed China Peak to thrive this time of year and that's translating into big business not only for the ski resort but further down the mountain for communities like Shaver Lake who rely on travelers passing through town before hitting the slopes.

"Right now we expect a big flood of people from everyone skiing up at China Peak. So don't be intimidated by it just be safe," said Gerardo Garcia with Norm's Village Cafe.

Shaver Lake business owners are happy to be using snowblowers and shovels to clear walkways in February.

The recent snow effect has translated into ringing cash registers for restaurants, hotels and ski rentals.

A stark contrast from last year when a lack of fresh powder saw sales slow to a trickle

"The resort wasn't open until March last year, so there was really no draw or any reason for people to come up here. So it was just a slow kind of dragged winter," said Sam Norwood with the Pub N Grub.

Staffers at the Shaver Lake Pub N Grub are happy to see an economic boost brought on by the deep snowpack but are cautious of what too much fresh powder would do for the area as well.

"Lately these last storms are calling for a lot less than we've been getting. So to a certain extent, there is too much, and we would like that happy medium, but with the drought, we'll take what we could get," Norwood said.

The CHP is advising travelers to pack tire chains as Highway 168. The main artery into Shaver Lake and China Peak were back open Monday after officials were forced to shut it down over the weekend thanks to a heavy snowfall that blanketed the area.
