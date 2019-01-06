WEATHER

Embarcadero flooding prompts advisory from San Francisco officials

An advisory warning people to avoid the Embarcadero in San Francisco between Howard Street and Mission Street was issued again Sunday after similar flooding the day before.

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. --
The San Francisco Department of Emergency Management tweeted for people to avoid the part between Howard Street and Mission Street. They also said that Pier14 has been closed.

Officials say Gate G is currently open.

People were advised to avoid the same area on Saturday.
