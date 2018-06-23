The first weekend of summer is bringing triple-digit heat to the Central Valley. To help people escape the heat cooling centers in Fresno are opening their doors.Justin Torres is one of the many who decided to head over to the Ted C. Wills Community Center to take advantage of the free resource."Staying cool is not just important for our health, but also tempers flare when it gets hot, and people are a lot happier when they are comfortable."Apart from keeping cool, he's also able to have some fun making some art, but for Torres, that's not the best part."The bus rides are free here. If you are ever hot, you can get here for free, and the cooling center is free."If you're looking to save some money, but you don't want to leave your home, then experts at Fresno Ag Hardware recommend looking into purchasing a fan.Sales representative John Melikian says a fan with a mister is the most effective."That actually lowers the temperature in your room 10 degrees, so if you're looking to stay cool, that's the right way to go."If you have an air conditioner, Melikian also suggests replacing the filter and make sure the outside is clean. The dirt makes the air conditioner work harder, costing you more money.