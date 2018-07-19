Families enjoy outdoor activities despite 13th day of triple digit temps

On the hottest day of the year, the hardest working people at Chukchansi Park may not be on the field, but rather in the stands serving ice cream."We eat a lot of Dippin' Dots. We drink a lot of water, but mostly we eat a lot of Dippin' Dots," said Celeste Galvan, who brought her family from Viaslia.While the heat and smoky air kept large crowds from the ballpark, for every row of empty seats there were plenty of dedicated fans. Compared to the rest of the valley they say the air here is slightly better to breathe."Most of the tougher air is off toward our northeast and in the mountains so we've been fortunate that it hasn't really affected us," said Paul Braverman with the Fresno Grizzlies.The triple digit heat now on its 13th day has almost become the new norm."It didn't even feel that hot to me because we were out earlier in the day," said Galvan. "Actually this breeze is amazing. I guess growing up in the Central Valley you kind of get used to it."Still, the heat was enough to concern for Fresno Unified. The district canceled all outdoor activities after the temperature hit 105. Kids ventured to Frank H. Ball Park to get their exercise in."It's a beautiful thing just for them to come out here," said Joby Jones from Southwest Fresno. "We got plenty of water and Gatorade. I mean despite the heat they still come out."The weekly Movies in the Park is a key way police bond with families in Southwest Fresno. Organizers say it was comforting to see the heat didn't stop either side from coming.