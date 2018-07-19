HEAT WAVE

Families enjoy outdoor activities despite 13th day of triple digit temps

EMBED </>More Videos

On the hottest day of the year, the hardest working people at Chukchansi Park may not be on the field, but rather in the stands serving ice cream. (KFSN)

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
On the hottest day of the year, the hardest working people at Chukchansi Park may not be on the field, but rather in the stands serving ice cream.

"We eat a lot of Dippin' Dots. We drink a lot of water, but mostly we eat a lot of Dippin' Dots," said Celeste Galvan, who brought her family from Viaslia.

While the heat and smoky air kept large crowds from the ballpark, for every row of empty seats there were plenty of dedicated fans. Compared to the rest of the valley they say the air here is slightly better to breathe.

"Most of the tougher air is off toward our northeast and in the mountains so we've been fortunate that it hasn't really affected us," said Paul Braverman with the Fresno Grizzlies.

The triple digit heat now on its 13th day has almost become the new norm.

"It didn't even feel that hot to me because we were out earlier in the day," said Galvan. "Actually this breeze is amazing. I guess growing up in the Central Valley you kind of get used to it."

Still, the heat was enough to concern for Fresno Unified. The district canceled all outdoor activities after the temperature hit 105. Kids ventured to Frank H. Ball Park to get their exercise in.

"It's a beautiful thing just for them to come out here," said Joby Jones from Southwest Fresno. "We got plenty of water and Gatorade. I mean despite the heat they still come out."

The weekly Movies in the Park is a key way police bond with families in Southwest Fresno. Organizers say it was comforting to see the heat didn't stop either side from coming.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherweatherheatheat waveFresno - Downtown
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEAT WAVE
Download the ABC30 AccuWeather app!
Heat wave brings early harvest for Valley farmers
Experts recommend people take precautions in triple-digit heat
Doctors seeing patients with respiratory problems from Ferguson Fire
Extreme heat, strong inversion layer challenges Ferguson Fire crews
More heat wave
WEATHER
Residents in Huron on clean-up after flash flooding
Highway 140 now completely open, CHP says
Parts of Mariposa County hit by mudslides and heavy rain
Valley raisin growers prepared for rain
Download the ABC30 AccuWeather app!
More Weather
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
Show More
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
More News