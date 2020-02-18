Weather

Antelope Fire near Tahoe raises concerns of intense fire season

By
SIERRA COUNTY, Calif. -- A wildfire in Tahoe National Forest is grabbing the attention of weather experts in California.

The Antelope Fire in Sierra County broke out Monday afternoon and quickly grew to 120 acres before fire crews got a handle on the blaze.

Meteorologist Drew Tuma tweeted this timelapse video showing the smoldering fire:



Firefighters have it under control, but the next concern is the time of year this is happening.

February is early in the year to be tracking wildfires.

If February remains dry, and if March is a soaker, we face the possibility of a really intense fire season.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weather
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Community reacts after deadly shooting in northwest Fresno
16 shots fired at abandoned central Fresno home, police say
Man with autism has specially-designed trike stolen in SE Fresno
Clovis Unified school resource officer arrested on multiple charges
Fresno woman returns to U.S., still in coronavirus quarantine
Employee shot after fight breaks out at Fresno sushi restaurant
Bloomberg qualifies for Nevada debate
Show More
Daytona 500 ends in violent crash, Ryan Newman in serious condition
Wendy's employees fired after man takes bath in restaurant sink
Boy Scouts file for bankruptcy due to sex-abuse lawsuits
Taylor Swift's father safe after fight with burglar
Former Clovis West QB using football instincts for new marijuana business
More TOP STORIES News