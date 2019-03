EMBED >More News Videos Video sent in by ABC30 insiders Cassandra Cortez and Gabriel Rodriguez shows the apparent funnel cloud over Firebaugh.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Multiple residents in Firebaugh reported seeing an apparent funnel cloud in the sky just after 4 p.m. Sunday.ABC 30 insiders provided photos and video of the cloud from different angles.The National Weather Service in Hanford has yet to confirm whether or not the cloud is indeed a funnel cloud.