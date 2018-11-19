First storm of the season to bring rain to the Valley and snow to the Sierra

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for parts of the Sierra as the first storm of season barrels down on California.
The NWS says heavy snow will fall above 7,000 feet in the Sierra Nevada. Snowfall amounts will range from six to 15 inches and possibly two feet of snow at high elevations.
As for the Valley floor, people can expect half an inch to one inch of rain and dense fog. The foothills could get as much as two inches of rain and the Kern County mountains could expect up to half an inch.
According to the National Weather Service, the first round of rain will begin on Wednesday morning and continue through Thanksgiving day. Therefore, it's warning drivers of possible holiday travel delays due to wet and slippery roads.
The second round of rain will begin as early as Friday morning and go through Sunday.
Lastly, the NWS says dense fog will occur between the storms in the San Joaquin Valley as well as parts of the Sierra Nevada and Tehachapi Mountains.
