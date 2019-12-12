Flights delayed, canceled due to fog at Fresno Yosemite International Airport

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Several flights at Fresno Yosemite International were delayed or canceled because of dense fog.Airport officials say the weather caused arrivals from multiple airlines both domestic and international to be diverted until Wednesday.Tuesday was a night of long lines and tired travelers after numerous delays.Many eventually boarded their flights but the fog made for a nightmare adventure.Dozens of travelers showed up to Fresno Yosemite Airport only to wait... and wait... and wait.Some had no choice but to spend the night at the airport after thick fog forced flights to get delayed and even canceled."I'm tired, I have not slept, I have not eaten, I just want to go home or at least go where I'm supposed to be," said Valerie Gamuz.The Hernandez Family of Sanger were hoping to leave Tuesday night for a flight to Mexico only to be told multiple times their plane would be grounded until the fog lifted"We've been here since almost 8 o'clock yesterday and what time is it now...we've been here 14 hours," said Rudy Hernandez.Once the weather cooperated late Wednesday morning airline officials scrambled to get passengers to their correct destinations."The fog is affecting flights that are coming into the airport and it seems to have a ripple effect on the departures. So if the airplane is not here then the aircraft cannot take off," said FYI spokesperson Vikki Calderon.For the most part, flights were back on schedule by the afternoon but travelers were still wary of the potential for more fog.More fog is in the forecast this week.Officials say to check with the airlines on flight status before arriving at the airport.