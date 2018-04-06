STORM

Flooding remains a concern in Mariposa

EMBED </>More Videos

Mariposa County is preparing for a downpour expected Friday night into Saturday. (KFSN)

By
MARIPOSA, Calif. (KFSN) --
Friday's steady drizzle helped prepare Mariposa County officials and residents for what's expected to be a heavy overnight downpour.

"It's been a big job so far, says Larry Harris with the Mariposa County Department of Public Works. "We have over 500 miles of road in the county. It's a big county."

It's all hands on deck this week for construction crews in anticipation of the weekend rainmaker. Harris says the emergency response to this latest storm is expected cost the county a couple million dollars.

"If we could get by the next 24 to 36 hours with 1, 2, 3 inches of rain, we should be fine. But, we're going to anticipate something bigger."

On Friday, there was not much flooding to speak of as the light rain allowed kids to have some fun splashing around in shallow puddles.

The area's biggest weekend event, the Mariposa Gem and Mineral Show, could feel the effect from the weather.

Vendors like Deborah Hardy are hopeful the rain won't detour too many visitors from stopping by.

She was here last year when overnight rain nearly destroyed her booth.

We asked her what she's doing to prepare for the possibility of heavy rain.

"I think we're going to reduce the canopy so they're really low and untie, so if it does pool, it'll run off."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weathermariposamariposa countysevere weatherweatherstormrainlandslideMariposaMariposa County
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
STORM
Residents in Huron on clean-up after flash flooding
Download the ABC30 AccuWeather app!
VIDEO: Lightning sightings in Fresno sky
The difference between hurricanes, cyclones and typhoons
WATCH LIVE: Hurricane Florence makes landfall with 90 mph winds in Wrightsville Beach
More storm
WEATHER
Residents in Huron on clean-up after flash flooding
Highway 140 now completely open, CHP says
Parts of Mariposa County hit by mudslides and heavy rain
Valley raisin growers prepared for rain
Download the ABC30 AccuWeather app!
More Weather
Top Stories
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into refrigerator on Highway 168
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Show More
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
More News