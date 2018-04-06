Flooding remains a concern in Mariposa

Friday's steady drizzle helped prepare Mariposa County officials and residents for what's expected to be a heavy overnight downpour."It's been a big job so far, says Larry Harris with the Mariposa County Department of Public Works. "We have over 500 miles of road in the county. It's a big county."It's all hands on deck this week for construction crews in anticipation of the weekend rainmaker. Harris says the emergency response to this latest storm is expected cost the county a couple million dollars."If we could get by the next 24 to 36 hours with 1, 2, 3 inches of rain, we should be fine. But, we're going to anticipate something bigger."On Friday, there was not much flooding to speak of as the light rain allowed kids to have some fun splashing around in shallow puddles.The area's biggest weekend event, the Mariposa Gem and Mineral Show, could feel the effect from the weather.Vendors like Deborah Hardy are hopeful the rain won't detour too many visitors from stopping by.She was here last year when overnight rain nearly destroyed her booth.We asked her what she's doing to prepare for the possibility of heavy rain."I think we're going to reduce the canopy so they're really low and untie, so if it does pool, it'll run off."