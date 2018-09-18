HURRICANE FLORENCE

'This is Interstate 40': NCDOT shares video of I-40 completely flooded after Hurricane Florence

EMBED </>More Videos

The North Carolina Division of Aviation shot drone footage of a flooded I-40 near Mile Marker 387 on Monday. (North Carolina Division of Aviation via Storyful North Carolina Division of Aviation via Storyful North Carolina Division of Aviation via Storyful)

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. --
Hurricane Florence may have left North Carolina behind, but the flooding will last for days to come. Drone footage taken by the North Carolina Division of Aviation demonstrates just that, as Interstate-40 is completely underwater.

"This is not a river...this is Interstate 40," the North Carolina Department of Transportation wrote while sharing the video, adding that it illustrates how unsafe travel in the area is during the floods.

The footage was taken around Mile Marker 387 in Pender County on Monday as part of the state's assessment of the damage.
Related Topics:
weatherhurricane florencehurricaneu.s. & worlddronesncdoti40
HURRICANE FLORENCE
Dog rescued from Florence flooding after floating on sofa for a week
Hurricane Florence death toll now at 39 in North Carolina
Frying Pan Tower flag sold for $10K; proceeds to help Florence victims
Triangle nonprofit reunites owner with dogs affected by Hurricane Florence
Florence was the nation's 2nd wettest storm, NC State scientist says
More hurricane florence
WEATHER
Residents in Huron on clean-up after flash flooding
Highway 140 now completely open, CHP says
Parts of Mariposa County hit by mudslides and heavy rain
Valley raisin growers prepared for rain
Download the ABC30 AccuWeather app!
More Weather
Top Stories
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into refrigerator on Highway 168
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Show More
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
More News