WEATHER

Kilauea volcano: Soar over active summit in awe-inspiring drone footage

EMBED </>More Videos

United States Geological Survey scientists flew a drone over the active summit of the Kilauea volcano in Hawaii, which is too dangerous to observe on foot. (USGS)

Danny Clemens
VOLCANO, Hawaii --
Ever wondered what it's like to soar over the summit of an active volcano as ash plumes thousands of feet into the air?

That's exactly what scientists with the United States Geological Survey got to experience as they sent a drone-mounted camera to survey the summit of Kilauea in Hawaii. Three weeks into the volcano's eruption, scientists said the summit is still too dangerous to survey on foot.

According to the USGS, an average of two large explosions a day are sending ash as high as 10,000 feet above sea level, though smaller emissions of ash occur more often.

There are currently more than 20 fissures associated with Kilauea, and they've fountained lava that has poured across the Hawaiian landscape and destroyed 41 homes and dozens of other structures. Thousands of residents have been impacted by evacuation orders as lava continues to flow, entering the ocean at three different points as of May 26.

But the threat isn't over once the lava flows reach the ocean; contact with ocean water causes a dangerous lava-haze phenomena known as 'laze' that sends acid- and glass-laced steam shooting into the air, creating yet another hazard for those downwind of the lava's ocean entry point.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weathervolcanou.s. & worldUSGSdronesHawaii
WEATHER
Residents in Huron on clean-up after flash flooding
Highway 140 now completely open, CHP says
Parts of Mariposa County hit by mudslides and heavy rain
Valley raisin growers prepared for rain
Download the ABC30 AccuWeather app!
More Weather
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
Show More
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
More News