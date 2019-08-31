accuweather

Hurricane Dorian preparation: Foods to stock up on before a storm hits

Making sure you have enough food before a hurricane hits your area is one of the most important things to do. AccuWeather recommends stocking up on the following items:

  • Non-perishable foods like ready-to-eat canned meat, fruits, and vegetables and canned juices can provide essential nutrients.
  • Vitamins will help replace nutrients you would have eaten on a normal diet.
  • Be sure to have samples like sugar, salt, pepper and spices. A basic supply of seasoning and sweeteners will improve the flavor of both fresh and packaged food.
  • High-energy foods like nuts and trail mix are healthy and convenient for snacking. Get energy bars and granola bars, which are an excellent source of carbohydrates.
  • It's very important to have enough food for infants.
  • Comfort foods are good to have around when you're stuck indoors for a long period of time.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatheraccuweatherhurricane dorianfoodhurricanesevere weather
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
How to prep an emergency evacuation bag
How to prepare your home for high winds before a hurricane
What to know about generators before a power outage
ACCUWEATHER
Hurricane hacks for food storage and more
What you need to do to prepare for a hurricane
What to know about generators before a power outage
How to prepare your home for high winds before a hurricane
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Suspected drunk driver kills passenger, damages several cars in downtown Fresno
Police arrest convicted car thief after long chase, but second suspect escaped
Fresno police disarm injured man using less-than-lethal weapons
Protesters demand more disciplinary action for student who used racial slur
Fresno State suspends Sigma Chi fraternity
RFK assassin Sirhan Sirhan stabbed in prison
Woman with empty liquor bottles in car crashes in northwest Fresno
Show More
Hanford woman arrested for DUI, hit-and-run with her children in the car
Wires supplying power to marijuana grow causes Fresno house fire
Coroner: Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs died of overdose
Alleged drunk driver in deadly central Fresno crash pleads 'not guilty'
Actress Valerie Harper dies at 80, family says
More TOP STORIES News