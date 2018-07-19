HEAT WAVE

City of Fresno and Fresno Unified offering ways to beat the heat

EMBED </>More Videos

The Fresno Unified School District and the City of Fresno are offering ways to keep families safe during the extreme heat this summer. (KFSN)

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
With temperatures on the rise, and little relief in sight, the City of Fresno is helping families do what they can to beat the heat.

City of Fresno Spokesman Mark Standriff said, "For us, we are really looking forward to what kind of services can we provide for those folks that do not have someplace they can go that's air-conditioned or a pool they can automatically cool off in."

The Central Valley's most recent heatwave reached 14 straight days above triple digits Thursday.

When the temperatures hit 105 degrees or higher in Fresno, residents can find some relief at a number of cooling centers across the city for free.

The Ted C. Wills, Frank H. Ball, Mosqueda, and Pinedale community centers will all be open from noon until 8 pm on those extremely hot days, as measured by the National Weather Service.

"On top of that, our pools are always open. We have three pools within the City of Fresno," said Standriff. He added that residents can also use many, "Fresno Unified pools that we use as part our Blue Space program. Swimming is free for most of those pools."

The summer sizzle along with poor air quality has disrupted some outdoor activities for Fresno Unified as of late.

Athletic Manager Brett Mar said, "Most of our practices are early in the morning or late in the evening."

Administrators constantly have a close eye on the heat index and unhealthy conditions this week forced the school district to send out a heat advisory Wednesday and Thursday.

"Some of our teams in the evening that are practicing, they are practicing indoors in the gym, doing their running in the gym," said Mar. "So there are other alternatives."

Meanwhile, the City of Fresno has you covered if you're having trouble finding a ride to a cooling center.

"There is transportation by FAX bus service, absolutely free, to and from the cooling centers when we make the announcement that the cooling centers are open," said Standriff.

Check the city's website or social media pages for official announcements on cooling center openings.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherheatheat waveair qualityfresno unified school districtfresnoFresno
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEAT WAVE
Download the ABC30 AccuWeather app!
Heat wave brings early harvest for Valley farmers
Experts recommend people take precautions in triple-digit heat
Doctors seeing patients with respiratory problems from Ferguson Fire
Extreme heat, strong inversion layer challenges Ferguson Fire crews
More heat wave
WEATHER
Residents in Huron on clean-up after flash flooding
Highway 140 now completely open, CHP says
Parts of Mariposa County hit by mudslides and heavy rain
Valley raisin growers prepared for rain
Download the ABC30 AccuWeather app!
More Weather
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
Show More
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
More News