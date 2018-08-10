Fresno ranked among top cities with most nice weather days

While Fresno can get a bad rap--it was recently ranked among the top cities with the nicest weather days in the country!Researchers looked at locations with the driest and moderately warm temperatures. Fresno came in at number seven with 95 days of nice weather.Long Beach, Los Angeles, and San Diego were at the top of the list with about double the amount.To create the rankings, The Washington Post looked at automated weather stations and used data from 1998 to 2018.From there, they looked at temperature, dew point, and the average daily cloud cover.As for the city with the least amount of nice weather?Anchorage, Alaska at 20 days.