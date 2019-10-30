air quality

Fresno Unified monitoring air quality, students' outdoor activity

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The largest school district in the Central Valley has been keeping a close watch on air quality. Sports and outdoor activities went on, as usual, Tuesday at most schools.

It's rivalry week in Fresno Unified, so players are working hard. The air quality is moderate despite the brown haze hanging over the Valley.

At McLane High School Tuesday, no changes were made to P.E. classes. Students spent the day outside as usual. Only a few elementary schools in central Fresno modified their schedules.

"We do have a few elementary school sites that have made modifications on their recess schedule and their lunch schedules for today," said Fresno Unified's air quality monitor, Brett Mar. "But other than that for practices, for high school and middle school and elementary school, we are on."

Mar is also the athletic manager for the district. He makes hourly checks on the air pollution control district's website, along with surveying what the air looks like at different campuses.

"It's interesting because the wind kicked up all the dust and some of the smoke blew in so you can't really smell it, you can kind of see it off in the distance, and it's kind of hazy, but for right now, we go by the numbers," he said.

The slight wind improved air conditions over the past few days compared to the weekend. Skyview 30 showed the air above Clovis, where dust and particulate matter still lingers.

Monday, the air quality did not affect students in Fresno or Clovis Unified since school was out for both districts.
