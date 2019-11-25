accuweather

From Dorian to Imelda, look back at the 2019 hurricane season

It's safe to say Mother Nature wasn't shy during the 2019 hurricane season.

In fact, the year is likely to go down in history as one of the more active seasons, according to AccuWeather, thanks in part to warm water temperatures in the Atlantic basin. Dorian will likely be remembered as the storm of the year, but other systems like Barry and Imelda also made their mark.

"Even though it wasn't a very strong or powerful storm, it caused major flooding," AccuWeather lead hurricane forecaster Dan Kottlowski said of Imelda.

Though the hurricane season is coming to a close, post-season development cannot be completely ruled out.

See more from the 2019 hurricane season in the video above.
