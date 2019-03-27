Funnel cloud spotted near Merced, National Weather Service confirms

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The National Weather Service has confirmed a funnel cloud was spotted near Merced Wednesday afternoon.
Photos taken by ABC30 insider Jeff Denney show the dark funnel cloud hovering in the area of State Route 140 and Quinley Avenue.
It is one of several funnel clouds seen across the Valley this year.
