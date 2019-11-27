Yosemite National Park announces Glacier Point and Tioga Roads closed for the season

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Yosemite National Park officials have announced that Glacier Point and Tioga Roads are now closed for the season.Park officials say the roads typically close each fall, remain closed through the winter season and reopen each spring.They are warning visitors to be prepared for winter driving, hiking and camping conditions.All motorists are required to carry tire chains with them while driving in the park during the winter months, even if their car is equipped with four-wheel drive.Park officials say temporary road closures may go into effect at any time due to road and weather conditions.For updated 24-hour road and weather conditions at Yosemite, call 209-372-0200.