STORM

Good Samaritans help stranded school bus in floodwaters

EMBED </>More Videos

Two Good Samaritans came to the rescue of a bus driver and a special needs student who were stuck in floodwaters in Petaluma. (KGO-TV)

By
PETALUMA, Calif. --
A bus had to be towed to safety after getting stuck in floodwaters this morning in Petaluma. There was one student with special needs on board, he has since been picked up.


Two high school students driving to school in their pickup trucks saw the bus and stopped to help.

"The kid was around our age, 17, 16 years-old. He was screaming a little bit. He was shaken up, he was fine when he was in the bus, but once we got him out of the bus and in the water we could tell he was shaken up," said Justin Giacomini-Plumbtree, Petaluma resident.

RELATED: Wind gusts cause part of roof to blow off Washington Academic Middle School in Sanger

This happened on Liberty Road in Petaluma. The teens say the bus driver was quiet about the experience, but they pieced together what they think could have happened.

"I would think the water was too deep to see the yellow line and another car was coming and he could not see where the edge of the road was because you could see the middle, you have to guess Once you start to go off in a heavy bus like that it is just going to slide right in," said Casen Straub, Petaluma resident.

The two Good Samaritans stuck around to help the CHP officer with traffic control.

"There are so many flooded roads they could only send one CHP officers, so we figured he needed help because there were so many confused cars going in every direction," said Straub.

RELATED: Colder storms hitting California connected to Arctic Air in Northern Canada

And this wasn't the only trouble spot in the area. Rain created road hazards all over the county, keeping these two busy all morning.

"There's another flood on Skillman, a Dodge Challenger stuck so we had to push him out so it's been pretty bad," said Giacomini-Plumbtree.

WATCH: Latest Accuweather Forecast from the StormWarn 30 center
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherrainstormwindwind damagestorm damagefloodingforecastPetaluma
(Copyright ©2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
STORM
Colder storms in CA connected to Arctic Air in Northern Canada
PG&E warns Bass Lake could soon reach spill levels
Mudslide risk closes part of Highway 140 in Mariposa Co.
Portion of Merced County road closed due to weak bridge
More storm
WEATHER
Colder storms in CA connected to Arctic Air in Northern Canada
Wind gusts cause part of roof to blow off middle school in Sanger
Accuweather Forecast
Mudslide risk closes part of Highway 140 in Mariposa Co.
More Weather
Top Stories
Wind gusts cause part of roof to blow off middle school in Sanger
PG&E warns Bass Lake could soon reach spill levels
Mother of Columbine shooter speaks at Fresno City College
Mudslide risk closes part of Highway 140 in Mariposa Co.
President Trump on California High-Speed Rail: 'We want that money back now'
Gov. Newsom visits Central Valley, signs two new bills
Colder storms in CA connected to Arctic Air in Northern Canada
Here's some Valentine's Day themed food you can get around Fresno
Show More
Merced DA: Suspect killed in officer-involved shooting was Dos Palos officer
DUI driver sentenced for crash that killed married couple
FEMA Administrator Brock Long resigns
Ford recalls 1.5M pickups that can downshift without warning
Starbucks releases chart that matches their drinks to your zodiac sign
More News