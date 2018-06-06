WEATHER

Harrowing drone video shows damage from Fuego volcano eruption in Guatemala

EMBED </>More Videos

Drone taken by the Guatemalan police force shows an area of Escuintla coated with a thick layer of brown ash as far as the eye can see. (Guatemala Policia Nacional Civil/Twitter)

ESCUINTLA, Guatemala --
New drone footage shows the extent of the destruction caused by the deadly eruption of the Fuego volcano in Guatemala.

The footage, taken by the country's police force, shows the village Escuintla coated with a thick layer of brown ash as far as the eye can see. The ash covering the stricken region was hardened by rainfall, making it even more difficult to dig through the mud, rocks and debris that reached to the rooftops of homes.

Firefighters said Wednesday the chance of finding anyone alive amid the still-steaming terrain was practically nonexistent 72 hours after Sunday's volcanic explosion.

Once a verdant collection of canyons, hillsides and farms, the land is now a barren moonscape. Rescuers poked metal rods into the ground, sending clouds of smoke pouring into the air in a sign of the super-hot temperatures still remaining below the surface, which firefighters said reached as high as 750 to 1,300 degrees Fahrenheit in some places.

As of June 6, local officials report that 99 people are dead and at least 192 are missing.

EMBED More News Videos

At least 60 people have died, and over 3,000 have been evacuated from the eruption of Guatemala's Volcan de Fuego, according to officials.


The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatheru.s. & worldvolcanosevere weatherdrones
WEATHER
Residents in Huron on clean-up after flash flooding
Highway 140 now completely open, CHP says
Parts of Mariposa County hit by mudslides and heavy rain
Valley raisin growers prepared for rain
Download the ABC30 AccuWeather app!
More Weather
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
Show More
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
More News