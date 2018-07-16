HEAT WAVE

Heat wave has some Valley farmers concerned

EMBED </>More Videos

The sun helps sweeten fruit, but at the same time, too much of it can damage oranges. (KFSN)

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
This week's high heat has some valley farmers a little concerned.

Heat waves are common during the summer. The sun helps sweeten fruit, but at the same time, too much of it can damage oranges.

The white spots on oranges and leaves of trees are meant to protect the fruit from sunburn. Orchards at Fresno State were sprayed last month when the citrus started to develop.

Orchard Manager Rob Willmott explained, "You put it on when it's about the size of a nickel and as the fruit swells up, as it gets larger, that sunblock continues to expand with it protecting the fruit."

Willmott showed us how the sun can damage oranges. The fruit will be fine inside but consumers won't buy it because of the sunburn spot. He said, "So you can already see the yellow turn to brown and it will just keep getting darker and darker."

After harvest, cherry trees were also sprayed with sunblock. So were walnuts.

Willmott said of the spray, "it's kaolin clay which is a natural form of clay that is mined. it's an all-organic material."

Willmott will keep a close eye on the citrus. If spots show up on too many fruits the trees will need a second application of sunblock. "You really see where you put it on and where you missed."

Crews were also keeping tabs on soil moisture to make sure plants and trees aren't too stressed.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherheat waveheatagricultureag watchFresno County
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEAT WAVE
Download the ABC30 AccuWeather app!
Heat wave brings early harvest for Valley farmers
Experts recommend people take precautions in triple-digit heat
Doctors seeing patients with respiratory problems from Ferguson Fire
Extreme heat, strong inversion layer challenges Ferguson Fire crews
More heat wave
WEATHER
Residents in Huron on clean-up after flash flooding
Highway 140 now completely open, CHP says
Parts of Mariposa County hit by mudslides and heavy rain
Valley raisin growers prepared for rain
Download the ABC30 AccuWeather app!
More Weather
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
Show More
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
More News