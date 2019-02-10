Heavy snow causes tree to fall and strike power line

A driver in Sonora swerved away from a close call, as a tree piled with heavy snow fell onto a power line.In a video provided by ABC30 Insider Darin McKinney, it appears the weight of the snow caused a tree to snap and strike a power line. The power line falls and shortly after catches fire in the middle of the road.McKinney wrote in his Instagram post "Heavy snow this morning in Sonora, CA contributed to a close call for yours truly!"The series of storms across the Valley and mountain communities have caused several trees to fall, roads to close and other severe weather phenomena.As for McKinney, we're glad he's OK!