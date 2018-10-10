HURRICANE MICHAEL

Here's how Hurricane Michael sizes up against California

Here's some perspective - if Michael were coming ashore in California, its effects would touch virtually the whole state, from Redding to LA. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO --
Hurricane Michael was huge in size at its peak.

RELATED: See powerful, massive Hurricane Michael from the International Space Station

When Michael was at its strongest, with winds of 155 mph, Tropical Storm Force winds extended out 175 miles from the center of the storm.

For some perspective, we placed Michael on top of California in an image. You can see that if it were coming ashore, its effects would touch much of the state -- from Redding to LA.

PHOTOS: Damaging Hurricane Michael makes landfall, bringing life-threatening conditions to the Florida panhandle
For the latest stories and video on Hurricane Michael go to this page.
