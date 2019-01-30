WEATHER

Polar vortex 2019: Here's how planes get de-iced

EMBED </>More Videos

When ice clings to planes, a special substance is used to get it off. (Shutterstock)

As temperatures plunge around the country, flights are getting canceled due to the extreme weather conditions.


Even when it is safe to fly, the process of getting the planes off the ground might involve de-icing the plane. When ice clings to planes, a special substance is used to get it off. De-icing fluid is essential for planes to fly in icy conditions, as they are designed to take off and fly under specific parameters.

De-icing fluid is a mixture of glycol, water and optional other ingredients such as color dye. The fluid melts snow and ice already on the aircraft, but it doesn't keep new accumulation from clinging. Anti-icing fluid is used for that.

While planes are up in the air, there are several methods that can be used to keep ice off, including re-routing heat from the engine into the wings and tail.

MORE STORIES ON THE EXTREME COLD

Too cold for mail: Subzero temps prompt USPS to suspend service

Ice on your car? Do's and don'ts of de-icing your vehicle

Driving on black ice: Tips for avoiding hidden danger on the road

The coldest temperature ever recorded in each state

How to prevent frostbite, other winter health risks

How to keep pipes from freezing
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatheraccuweathericeair travelwinterairplane
WEATHER
Foggy Day School Schedules, Fog Tracker from ABC30
Accuweather Forecast
Deep freeze envelops Midwest, even stops the mail
Ice on your car? Do's and don'ts of de-icing your vehicle
More Weather
Top Stories
Foggy Day School Schedules, Fog Tracker from ABC30
Mother reunited with baby daughter at SFO after separation at US-Mexico border
Israeli scientists say cancer cure close; doctors are skeptical
Crenshaw proposes bill to stop Congress' pay during shutdown
N.J. special ed teacher charged with having sex with student
Tyson chicken nuggets recalled, may contain rubber
339 people arrested in statewide human trafficking sting
Fresno's homeless population grows over 30-percent in 2 years
Show More
Man trapped under truck while working on it; Parlier police rescue him
Ripple effects of PG&E bankruptcy filing could stretch far
Juror remembers convicting man accused of killing Fresno mother in previous felony
Former Tulare hospital manager accused of stealing $3 million
Increase in shootings in Los Banos; police as for public's cooperation
More News