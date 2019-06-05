Temperatures to hit triple digits, here's how to avoid heat-related illnesses

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The rise in temperatures means a higher probability of experiencing heat-related illnesses like heat cramps and heat exhaustion.100-degree temperatures are expected Valley wide Wednesday, following a late-season of cooler weather than we are used to, and the extreme warm up could surprise many."Because it's been so cool our bodies are not used to this hot weather," said Dr. Jesus Rodriguez. "It's going to be easier for our bodies to overheat."Dr. Rodriguez recommends paying attention to your body and look for signs of overheating, including feeling dizzy or lightheaded."Feeling warm even when you're in an AC place because your skin hasn't been able to cool your body," he said. "So you're going to have a little bit of contrast."Experts say children and the elderly are the most at risk during the summer."First, make sure to wear sunscreen if you're going to be outdoors and it's important to stay very well hydrated," Dr. Rodriguez said.And the same goes for our four-legged friends. Don't forget to leave water for your dog or bring some with you if you're planning a trip to the park.Valley native Jim Kantarakis has enjoyed taking his German Sheppard Wakaan to the park every day during this year's cold spell but knows it's about as Mother Nature gets set to dial up the heat once again."Because it stayed cold into May and almost June. I can't recall in recent years anyway that it stayed that cool," Kantarakis said. "It was a refreshing change, but now we're in for it."