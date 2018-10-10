HURRICANE MICHAEL

See powerful, massive Hurricane Michael from the International Space Station

EMBED </>More Videos

NASA posted a livestream of Hurricane Michael from space as the massive storm came ashore.

As Hurricane Michael made landfall on Wednesday, NASA showed what the storm looks like from above.

The 400-mile-wide storm came ashore with 155 mph winds, making it the strongest to hit the U.S. in nearly half a century.

On Tuesday, NASA shared what the storm looked like when it was still in the Gulf of Mexico.
EMBED More News Videos

Video from the International Space Station shows Hurricane Michael on Tuesday, Oct. 9.


By the time it made landfall in Florida's Panhandle, the storm had reached historic strength.

Local news reporters were working in the dark. At the Panama City news station WJHG/WECP, reporter Tyler Allender tweeted that his colleagues were taking shelter in a hallway in the middle of the building because "this wind is SERIOUS."

Allender said they were sitting in the dark because their building had lost power.

The storm is expected to quickly move north along the East Coast in the next few days.

PHOTOS: Hurricane Michael lashes Florida
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherhurricane michaelhurricaneinternational space stationnasa
HURRICANE MICHAEL
The Latest: Hurricane came too fast for many to evacuate
'My heart is racing': Ginger Zee reacts to Michael making landfall
Live Hurricane Michael coverage from ABC News
More hurricane michael
WEATHER
The Latest: Hurricane came too fast for many to evacuate
'My heart is racing': Ginger Zee reacts to Michael making landfall
Hurricane Michael: This year's storm name list
What do hurricane categories really mean?
More Weather
Top Stories
Live Hurricane Michael coverage from ABC News
CHP arrests girlfriend as accessory for hit-and-run death of Vice Principal
The Latest: Hurricane came too fast for many to evacuate
Authorities find incomplete, solar-power tunnel leading to Mexico
Son of limo owner in police custody following NY crash
Morning semi-truck crash ties up traffic on northbound Highway 99
'Father of the year' uses toddler to help shoplift
Sinaloa cartel members arrested in SoCal drug bust operation
Show More
Early morning fire damages Madera home and closes busy roadway
Hurricane Michael strengthens to Cat 4, drenching Florida's Panhandle
Pismo Beach Pier to reopen ahead of schedule
Wind-whipped flames spread to West Central Fresno home reducing it to rubble
Visalia home severely damaged in late night fire. Investigation underway into cause
More News