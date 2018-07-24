CALIFORNIA

High temps have state officials issuing flex alert to help conserve power

Because of the high temperatures the agency that controls the state power grid has issued a flex alert for Tuesday and Wednesday. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Across the state, Californians are experiencing excessive heat. Because of the high temperatures the agency that controls the state power grid has issued a flex alert for Tuesday and Wednesday.

The California Independent System Operator is calling for voluntary electricity conservation from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. over the next two days.

That means you are being asked set air conditioners to 78 degrees or higher and to not use other appliances during these peak hours.

On hot days like this, cooling centers and community pools are open for free throughout the Valley, including Fresno and Merced Counties.
