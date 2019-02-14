MARIPOSA COUNTY

Highway 140 between Mariposa and Yosemite now open

EMBED </>More Videos

The potential risk of mudslides brought on by the latest storm was enough for Caltrans officials to shut down a 17-mile stretch of Highway 140 in Mariposa County Wednesday.

By
MARIPOSA, Calif. (KFSN) --
A 17-mile stretch of Highway 140 in Mariposa County is now open on Thursday after the potential risk of mudslides brought on by the latest storm led Caltrans officials to shut it down on Wednesday.

Many businesses depend on visitors getting to Yosemite, and they welcomed the opening.

"We depend on the park. The park closes or the road closes to the park, it slows the whole town down and then we are just relying on the locals to stay afloat," says Randy Wimmer of the 1850 Restaurant and Brewery.

Tourism to Yosemite is the main industry in Mariposa County and on average nearly 9,000 vehicles enter the park on highway 140 every day.

Its estimated tourists spend more than $500 million every year in communities around the park, so keeping the roads and the park open is the key to keeping them coming.

The closure on Wednesday began in Bear Creek near Midpines all the way to Foresta Road in El Portal about four miles west of the Yosemite National Park entrance.

Burn scars left over from last summer's Ferguson Fire have covered the hillside and are making the conditions dangerous for travelers during the storm.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weathermudslidestorm damagestormweatheraccuweatherwildfiremariposamariposa countyyosemite national parkyosemiteMariposa County
(Copyright ©2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
MARIPOSA COUNTY
Warming center opened for residents in Mariposa County
Mariposa businesses start to feel impact of shutdown
Two Mariposa dogs seek rescue for their injured owner
Mariposa County businesses coming together to showcase their talents
More mariposa county
WEATHER
Some businesses suffer due to rain
Thousands of customers without power in the Valley and foothills
Accuweather Forecast
Bay Area neighborhood evacuated after mudslide damages homes
More Weather
Top Stories
Sources: Police investigating whether Smollett staged attack with help of others
69-year-old Clovis man arrested for sexually assaulting 3 children
Some businesses suffer due to rain
Visalia officer arrested on suspicion of domestic violence
Teen dies playing 'choking game'
Thousands of customers without power in the Valley and foothills
McConnell: Trump will sign budget deal, declare emergency
Residents prepare after PG&E warns Bass Lake could soon reach spill levels
Show More
Amazon cancels plans to build headquarters in NYC
'He doesn't even look human': Racist rant caught on camera
Parents accused of causing 2-month-old daughter's death
Woman caught on video stealing tow truck from gas station
Woman dragged in violent purse snatching in Texas
More News