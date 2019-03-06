Highway 140 in Ferguson burn scar closed ahead of storm

The closure went into effect on Wednesday at 1:00 p.m.
FULL HIGHWAY CLOSURE: Caltrans will close State Route 140 in the #FergusonFire scar of Mariposa County at approximately 1 p.m. due to incoming inclement weather. LEARN MORE: https://t.co/ggWOWXk5Oe #TrafficAlert pic.twitter.com/V3q4ZMY98x— Caltrans District 10 (@CaltransDist10) March 6, 2019
The area has in the past suffered from mudslides as well as rock slides due to rain and runoff.
Caltrans said the storm could affect the roadway and lead to debris falling onto it, adding the road will be opened again after the storm passes and crews have cleared all debris and inspected the area.