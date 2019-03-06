road closure

Highway 140 in Ferguson burn scar closed ahead of storm

Caltrans has closed down Highway 140 in and near the Ferguson burn scar ahead of an upcoming storm.

The closure went into effect on Wednesday at 1:00 p.m.


The area has in the past suffered from mudslides as well as rock slides due to rain and runoff.

Caltrans said the storm could affect the roadway and lead to debris falling onto it, adding the road will be opened again after the storm passes and crews have cleared all debris and inspected the area.
Related topics:
weatherweatherroad closure
