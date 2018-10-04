MUDSLIDE

Highway 140 now completely open, CHP says

California Highway Patrol reported Highway 140 was now open to drivers.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Highway 140 is now completely open to drivers, California Highway Patrol reported Thursday morning.

The Highway was closed for most of Wednesday as flash flooding tore down trees, rocks, and mud from the hillside.

At one point, both lanes of the road near Ferguson Bridge were caked under several inches of mud.

RELATED: Parts of Mariposa County hit by mudslides and heavy rain

This past summer, the Ferguson Fire burned hundreds of acres of hillside on both sides of the Merced River, exponentially increasing the possibility of mudslides.

CHP officers say the danger will persist for much of this season.

Dozens of tourists with hotel reservations in the area were left stranded as crews cleaned up the mess.
"He said sorry you can't go this way, so I looked it up...and the only alternative was to divert via Oakhurst," said Johan Brouwer from the Netherlands. "So here we are after the 136-kilometer detour.","

The flash flooding also washed huge amounts of ash into the Merced River.

Officers are asking drivers to slow down and give plenty of following distance whenever traveling in burn scar areas.
