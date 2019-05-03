accuweather

How to catch the Eta Aquarid meteor shower this weekend

May is starting off with a show in the skies! The first weekend of the month brings the peak of the Eta Aquarids meteor shower, which will be visible in all parts of the sky.

Viewers in the southern hemisphere will have the best view and can see up to 60 meteors per hour, according to AccuWeather. The northern hemisphere, though, will still see between 10 and 30 meteors per hour.

The moon will not be out during the shower, so visibility will be good as long as the sky is clear in your area.

Rock and debris left behind by Halley's Comet, one of the most famous celestial objects in the night sky, make up the meteor shower. The comet returns to the inner solar system in the year 2061.

