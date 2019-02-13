ACCUWEATHER

How to see February's full moon, the snow moon

February's full moon has been dubbed the "snow moon" since snowfall is usually at its heaviest in the Northern Hemisphere during February. (AccuWeather)

The so-called "snow moon," the second supermoon of the year, will shine in the night sky on Feb. 18 and Feb. 19.

Over the years, the full moon has been given nicknames for each month based on the time of year. February's full moon has been dubbed the snow moon since snowfall is usually at its heaviest in the Northern Hemisphere during February.

A supermoon occurs when the moon is at its closest approach to Earth, according to AccuWeather. The moon's orbit is not a perfect circle, so there are times when the moon is closer or farther from Earth. Those periods are known as perigee and apogee, respectively.
