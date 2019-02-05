Hundreds without power in several Central Valley mountain communities

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --Hundreds of customers are without power in several mountain communities in the Central Valley.
According to PG&E's website, more than 1,000 customers are being affected by several different power outages. They include several towns in Madera, Mariposa, and Fresno County.
The company says crews are currently working to assess the cause and have not determined when power will be restored.
Some mountain communities have been without power since Monday afternoon, according to the website.
We will update this story as more information becomes available.
