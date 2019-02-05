POWER OUTAGE

Hundreds without power in several Central Valley mountain communities

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Hundreds of customers are without power in several mountain communities in the Central Valley.

According to PG&E's website, more than 1,000 customers are being affected by several different power outages. They include several towns in Madera, Mariposa, and Fresno County.

The company says crews are currently working to assess the cause and have not determined when power will be restored.

Some mountain communities have been without power since Monday afternoon, according to the website.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

For the latest on the outages click here.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherPG&Epower outageweatherstormMadera CountyMariposa County
(Copyright ©2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
POWER OUTAGE
Angry protesters confront correction officers at Brooklyn detention center
EXCLUSIVE: PG&E CEO refuses to answer ABC7's questions after court appearance
Storms could impact burn scar areas, city streets, citrus harvest
Customers still without power after car crashes into power pole in Fresno County
More power outage
WEATHER
Snow Day School Schedules
Accuweather Forecast
Snow causes dangerous driving conditions, closures of schools and highways
Weekend rain floods part of Mariposa, now residents brace for snow
More Weather
Top Stories
Baseball fan killed after being struck by foul ball in 2018
Snow Day School Schedules
Snow causes dangerous driving conditions, closures of schools and highways
Highways 41,120 through Yosemite close due to heavy snow
Hail storm causes crash on Highway 99
Two dead after multiple-vehicle crash on Highway 180
Police search for suspect after triple shooting in Southeast Fresno
Fresno Police officer involved in crash in Southeast Fresno
Show More
Mother and friends remember Nick Kauls on his birthday
Clovis Unified to consider boundary changes for new elementary school
Fallen tree takes down power lines, crashes into Fresno home
Reservoirs benefit from recent rainfall
State of the Union 2019: When to watch Trump's address
More News