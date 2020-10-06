Weather

Delta becomes Category 2 hurricane as it moves toward Gulf of Mexico, forecast calls for late Friday landfall in U.S.

RALEIGH, N.C. -- A newly formed tropical system in the Caribbean Sea strengthened into Hurricane Delta on Monday evening, according to the National Hurricane Center.

As of Tuesday morning, Hurricane Delta has maximum sustained winds of 100 miles per hour as it moves into the Gulf of Mexico.

As of the 5 a.m. update, Hurricane Delta is a Category 2 storm and moving 15 mph west-northwest. It's around 420 miles east-southeast of Cozumel, Mexico.



Delta would be the first-ever hurricane named after a Greek letter to strike the U.S. mainland.

The forecast has the storm possibly reaching Category 4 strength around the Yucatán Penisula. At this point, it's expected to make landfall in the U.S. somewhere between the Louisiana-Texas border and the Florida Panhandle possibly late Friday.

Storm Ready 2020: Preparing in a Pandemic
EMBED More News Videos

ABC11 gets you storm ready for hurricane season amid a pandemic. Watch the full one-hour special.



In addition to Delta, Tropical Storm Gamma is currently in the Gulf of Mexico.

It is located just north of the Yucatan Peninsula. Gamma is expected to pretty much remain stationary for the next several days--meaning it will dump a lot of rain on the northern Yucatan Peninsula.



According to the National Hurricane Center, Gamma could bring heavy rainfall "that could result in significant flash flooding.

Stay up to date on the local forecast here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathertropical stormtropical weathertropical depressionhurricanesevere weather
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Creek Fire: 322,774 acres burned, 49% contained
State adds new metric for counties to move into lower coronavirus restrictions
Trump back at White House; doctors say he's not 'out of the woods'
Vote by mail underway in California: How many get rejected?
3M Californians to receive unemployment after weeks-long EDD reset ends
Creek Fire: Crews protect resort, ranger station, and homes on eastern flank
New mascot, logo revealed for Central Unified high school named after beloved football coach
Show More
2 winning lottery tickets worth millions sold at Clovis stores
Newsom announces CA Supreme Court nominee
Pismo's restaurant temporarily closed after 2 small kitchen fires
Some SQF Complex Fire evacuees return to homes, while others wait to survey damage
13 arrested for trying to meet teens for sex in Tulare County, deputies say
More TOP STORIES News