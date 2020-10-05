Weather

Delta strengthens into hurricane as it moves toward Gulf of Mexico, could be first 'Greek name' hurricane to hit United States

RALEIGH, N.C. -- A newly formed tropical system in the Caribbean Sea strengthened into Hurricane Delta on Monday evening, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Hurricane Delta currently has maximum sustained winds of 75 miles per hour as it moves into the Gulf of Mexico.

The forecast shows Delta moving into the Gulf of Mexico around Tuesday night or Wednesday.

As of the 8 p.m. update, Hurricane Delta is moving 8 mph west-northwest.



Delta would be the first-ever hurricane named after a Greek letter to strike the U.S. mainland.

The forecast has the storm reaching Category 2 strength ahead of making landfall somewhere between the Louisiana-Texas border and the Florida Panhandle.

In addition to Delta, Tropical Storm Gamma is currently in the Gulf of Mexico.

It is located just north of the Yucatan Peninsula. Gamma is expected to pretty much remain stationary for the next several days--meaning it will dump a lot of rain on the northern Yucatan Peninsula.



According to the National Hurricane Center, Gamma could bring heavy rainfall "that could result in significant flash flooding.

